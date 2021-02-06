Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) (LON:ZIN) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) (LON:ZIN) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80). 31,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 11,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.86. The stock has a market cap of £9.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) Company Profile (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

