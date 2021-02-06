Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Reaches Market Cap of $76,986.73

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $76,986.73 and approximately $14,243.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00179282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00061771 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073683 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00224477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00043336 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Token Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog.

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

