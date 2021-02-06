Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 20,279 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,647 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

