Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after buying an additional 233,812 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,357,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after buying an additional 439,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,860,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,225,000 after buying an additional 158,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.