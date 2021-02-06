Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,636 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 646.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of GDDY opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $91.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

