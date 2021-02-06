Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,021 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $855.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $823.57 and a 200 day moving average of $654.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.83, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,804 shares of company stock worth $115,165,470 in the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

