Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 451.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 401.99.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

