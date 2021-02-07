$0.11 EPS Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 3D Systems by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,731 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. 6,061,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,687,539. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

