$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The Gap reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.84.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,058.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 5,042,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.