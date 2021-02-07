$0.16 EPS Expected for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. BG Staffing reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BG Staffing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BG Staffing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 76,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,591. The company has a market cap of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

