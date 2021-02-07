$0.17 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CFB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 132,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,876. The company has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a PE ratio of 170.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

