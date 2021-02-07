$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMEH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after buying an additional 590,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 469,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock remained flat at $$23.59 during midday trading on Friday. 35,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,095. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

