$0.43 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. CONMED reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $113.58. 302,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2,839.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $121.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,758 shares of company stock worth $5,551,799. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CONMED by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 221,493 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,689,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in CONMED by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in CONMED by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

