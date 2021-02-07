$0.70 EPS Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 457,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,328. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

