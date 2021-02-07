$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Masimo reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $260.29. 206,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

