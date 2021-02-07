01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.19. 01 Communique Laboratory shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 15,250 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

About 01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF)

01 Communique Laboratory, Inc develops and markets remote access solutions. The Company’s solutions consist of I’m InTouch, I’m OnCall and I’m InTouch Meeting product lines, which provide users with the ability to conduct online meetings. 01 Communique Laboratory was founded on October 7, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

