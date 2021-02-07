11,400 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,997,000 after acquiring an additional 255,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.