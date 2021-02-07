1,250 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,176,000 after buying an additional 354,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after acquiring an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

