14,044 Shares in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $59.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

