$15.72 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post sales of $15.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.82 billion and the highest is $16.61 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $15.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $53.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.62 billion to $55.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.32 billion to $71.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $14,575,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $6,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 370,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 278,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,559. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

