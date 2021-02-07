$153.21 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report sales of $153.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.42 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $163.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $532.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.67 million to $541.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $536.20 million, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $540.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $222,035.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,559.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock worth $4,126,010 over the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.53. 47,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a market cap of $897.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

