192 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after acquiring an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 659,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,975,000 after acquiring an additional 433,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $132.23 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of -734.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.12.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

