20,465 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

