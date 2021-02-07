2,093 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Bought by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 147,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

