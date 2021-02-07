2,191 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $109.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.