$23.62 Million in Sales Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report sales of $23.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.26 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year sales of $83.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.61 million to $84.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.77 million, with estimates ranging from $129.17 million to $143.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PROG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Stylli purchased 152,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949. Company insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 479,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,310. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Progenity has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

