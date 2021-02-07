2,313 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

