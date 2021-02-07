29,200 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,200 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,000. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

