3,113 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 51,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,553. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

