$34.81 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post sales of $34.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.32 million and the highest is $39.30 million. Limoneira reported sales of $41.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $181.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.03 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $225.12 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $233.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.83 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

