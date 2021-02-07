3,442 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1,923.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,707,000 after acquiring an additional 216,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112,088 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $12,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $2,308,299.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,847 shares of company stock worth $10,345,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $168.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average is $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

