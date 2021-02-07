3,878 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $122.78 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.60.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.