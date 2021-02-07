$422.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $422.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.40 million and the highest is $440.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Aaron’s.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

AAN opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.

In other The Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 435.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

The Aaron's Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

