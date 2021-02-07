4,410 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

LNC opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.