4,771 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

