47,720 Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.02.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

