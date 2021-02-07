$494.64 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post sales of $494.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.98 million and the highest is $497.29 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $745.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.00 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $934.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.