$51.27 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce sales of $51.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the highest is $51.40 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $46.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $199.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.34 million to $200.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $210.86 million, with estimates ranging from $205.34 million to $217.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $318,559 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 745,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,930. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.