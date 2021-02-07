$52.04 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report sales of $52.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the lowest is $51.36 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $48.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $234.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.65 million to $234.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $266.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 over the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

