5,567 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $217.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

