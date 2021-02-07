5,687 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of LNC opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

