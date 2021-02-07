6,698 Shares in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

CUT opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

