715 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.