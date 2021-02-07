7,597 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,380 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 517.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 579.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 220,368 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.