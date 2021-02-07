7,786 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

