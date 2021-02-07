$81.25 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce $81.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.26 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $57.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $311.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $313.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $280.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

VIVO stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

