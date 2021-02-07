9,062 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 222,054 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $5,868,887.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,010,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,714,307.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353.

AMWL opened at $35.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

