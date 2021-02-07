9,882 Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth $40,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

