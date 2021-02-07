A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of A. O. Smith worth $71,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,895.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

