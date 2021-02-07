AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,352 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.1% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

